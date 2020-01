Toestel Air Canada verliest wiel tijdens vlucht

On January 3rd, a Dash 8-300 (C-FSOU) Air Canada Express lost a wheel from the main landing gear after take-off, flight #AC8684 to Saguenay. It burned fuel for an hour and returned to Montreal, where it landed safely and was towed to the gate. No injuries. https://t.co/A4VPGQJ8hb pic.twitter.com/GI58WfyNCM