A320 en A330 beschadigd door raketaanval | Foto’s

Libyan Arab Airlines Airbus A320 (5A-LAQ) and A330-200 (5A-LAU) were seriously damaged by a mortar attack of the Libyan National Army at Tripolis-Mitiga Airport(HLLT). Both aircraft were stored inactive at the time. "LAQ" is likely a write-off. @lpc_ly @Lyobserver pic.twitter.com/pUkCmvd0dT