Zo is de capaciteit van Europese maatschappijen achteruit gegaan

#COVID19 Network traffic yesterday was 61.2% down on 2019 – just 12,221 flights. Big scale backs underway – @Ryanair cut 24% of flights vs. Tuesday last week. @Transport_EU @ECACceac @IATA @A4Europe @CANSOEurope @ACI_EUROPE @eraaorg @EBAAorg pic.twitter.com/XUf940rTXR