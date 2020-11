Nieuwste F-35 geland op Leeuwarden | Foto’s

Our team just got bigger! Our newest F-35 (F-014) landed @VlbLeeuwarden earlier today and the F-013 just took off and is expected to land @VlbVolkel later this afternoon to participate in exercise #FrisianLightningII 🥰 #5thGenAirforce #R2IOC @Kon_Luchtmacht @thef35 @theF35JPO pic.twitter.com/OJP7iUvRNB