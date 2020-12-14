Etihad maakt spectaculaire flypast bij Formule 1 | Video

Tijdens de Grand Pri in Abu Dhabi maakte Etihad Airways een spectaculaire flypast. Met de 787 Dreamliner vloog Etihad in formatie over het circuit.

Op zo’n 600 voet hoogte vloog de 787-9 Dreamliner van Etihad over het circuit in Abu Dhabi. Het leverde spectaculaire beelden op voorafgaand aan de Formule 1. Samen met een team van zeven ‘aerobatic’ MB-339’s vloog het toestel in formatie over het circuit. In de onderstaande video is de flypast te zien.

A full throttle end to this year’s Abu Dhabi GP 2020. pic.twitter.com/hYTbZjWNQ7 — Etihad Airways (@etihad) December 13, 2020

Fly past in Abu Dhabi today ahead of @F1's final race for 2020: A6-BLV, @BoeingAirplanes 787-9 Dreamliner Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix livery. Photos: @etihad (1/2). pic.twitter.com/53q4725WyG — Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) December 13, 2020