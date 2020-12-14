fbpx
Etihad maakt spectaculaire flypast bij Formule 1 | Video

Photo of Redactie Redactie14/12/2020
Twitter © Aeronews via Etihad

Tijdens de Grand Pri in Abu Dhabi maakte Etihad Airways een spectaculaire flypast. Met de 787 Dreamliner vloog Etihad in formatie over het circuit.

Op zo’n 600 voet hoogte vloog de 787-9 Dreamliner van Etihad over het circuit in Abu Dhabi. Het leverde spectaculaire beelden op voorafgaand aan de Formule 1. Samen met een team van zeven ‘aerobatic’ MB-339’s vloog het toestel in formatie over het circuit. In de onderstaande video is de flypast te zien.

