Vliegverkeer New York grotendeels plat door hevige sneeuwval | Video

There is currently 1 flight bound for New York area airports (JFK, LGA, EWR). Heavy snow and strong winds have lead to the cancellation of nearly all flights through at least the rest of the day.



📡 https://t.co/TKFZofXdR6



🌨 https://t.co/7kEM8p0Q8E pic.twitter.com/XkKmCq6dnd