Romp van Singapore Airlines Boeing 747-400F beschadigd in Brussel | Foto

Singapore Cargo Boeing 747-400F (9V-SFO, built 2004) received major impact damage to its right body gear door. The damage was detected at Brussels (EBBR), Belgium after the acft had flown SIN-HKG-ANC-LAX-DFW-BRU. https://t.co/R2hML3yF1z pic.twitter.com/94Tez07z7B