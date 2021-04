Forse schade bij vliegtuigbotsing in Rusland | Foto’s

UTair Aviation ATR-72 (VQ-BLJ) while undergoing engine runs during a maintenance inspection, the ATR rolled forward until it collided with a stored SKOL Yak-40 (RA-87340) at Surgut Airport (USRR), Russia. No injuries reported. @Liveuamaphttps://t.co/gPJ5wuNHMY pic.twitter.com/tFADYXV89F