Lufthansa Cargo wil efficiënter vliegen met behulp van haaien

Inspired by nature: Together with @BASF, we bring sharkskin technology to @Lufthansa_Cargo's entire freighter fleet. 800 square meters of our riblet films will help reduce their 777F's carbon footprint by almost 11,700 tons per year. More: https://t.co/bnKLULYTBv #keepyouflying pic.twitter.com/Ybw3rehgsg