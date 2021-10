EgyptAir 737 beschadigd na explosie neuswielbanden | Foto’s

EgyptAir Boeing 737-800 (SU-GEE, built 2012) took damage when both its nosegear tires exploded and come off the rim on landing at Madinah AP (OEMA), S-Arabia carrying 160 pax+crew on flt #MS2677 from Cairo. Further damage occurred to the engine.. https://t.co/sioPY8zreN pic.twitter.com/g0DhcmVgTk