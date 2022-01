‘KLM neemt maatregelen na introductie 5G VS’

#FlyAI: Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA,we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan'22:



AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL

AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL

AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL

AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM



Please standby for further updates.https://t.co/Cue4oHChwx