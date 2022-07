Neus CRJ-900 doorboort raam pushbacktruck | Foto

Air Canada Jazz CRJ-900 (C-GJFZ, built 2020) received minor damage in a ground collision with a tug whilst parking at Boston-Intl AP (KBOS), MA. Departure for flight #AC8695 to Toronto was canceled. @TACGAirSafety https://t.co/TURrG6i2G4 pic.twitter.com/nMpm2bqamj