Incident 737 zorgt voor dagenlange sluiting luchthaven

Nok Air Boeing 737-800 (HS-DBR, built 2014) ran off the rain-slickened runway 03 on landing at Chiang Rai Airport (VTCT), Thailand. All 164+6 on board flight #DD108 from Bangkok remained safe. @GlobalNewsTHhttps://t.co/7YtEeWhWai pic.twitter.com/LIjAexK4mL