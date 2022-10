Cabine A330 loopt tijdens vlucht schade op

#AerolineasArgentinas Airbus A330-200 (LV-FVH) flight #AR1133 from #Madrid to #BuenosAires encountered severe turbulence over Atlantic Ocean causing injuries to 12 passengers, 3 people transferred to hospital. There were 271 passengers and 13 crew members on board. 📷 Avherald pic.twitter.com/nP2LqFuVMc