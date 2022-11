737 schiet door na landing | Video

Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-FFLC, built 2010) operating on flight #FLE501 from Vancouver ran off runway 26 during landing at Kitchener-Waterloo Airport (CYKF), ON, Canada. The 737 ended up on soft ground. None of the 134 on board was reported injured.https://t.co/Jfr8MlXfl2 pic.twitter.com/Jriui8o2nJ