Russische Boeing 737 raakt van de baan | Video

Pobeda Boeing 737-800 (VQ-BTD, illegal reg RA-73294, built 2014) ran off the side of runway 21 whilst accelerating for take-off at Perm-Bolschoi Airport (USPP), Russia. Flight #PBD6512 to Moscow ended in a snowdrift. None of the 183 passengers on board were harmed. @itsmycityekb pic.twitter.com/QzmJUjrxhC