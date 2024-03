Incident bij landing Boeing 737 MAX | Video

United Airlines Boeing 737MAX8 (N27290, built 2019) ran off paved ground while vacating runway 27 at Houston-Intl AP (KIAH), TX. Flight #UA2477 from Memphis was safely evacuated. At the time local weather consisted of heavy rain and reduced visibility. https://t.co/eeqaoATgUe pic.twitter.com/gIBj2iMy0T— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 8, 2024