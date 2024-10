Incident bij landing Ryanair 737 MAX, Milaan-Bergamo dicht

OCT 01: Ryanair Boeing 737MAX8 (EI-IGI) suffered a double tire burst on its right maingear during landing on rwy 28 at Bergamo-Intl AP(LIME), Italy. Flight #FR846 from Barcelona was unable to leave the runway which was closed indefinitely. No one was hurt.https://t.co/DCSNAOEUYe pic.twitter.com/EqW4HURiAe— JACDECNews (@JacdecNews) October 1, 2024